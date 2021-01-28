Boeing gets US government approval to offer F-15EX to India
Boeing has received a licence from the U.S. government to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian air force, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Boeing will compete with the Swedish Gripen and the French Rafale among others for the IAF's plan to buy 114 multirole aircraft to replace its Soviet era fleet.
Ankur Kanaglekar, director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said discussions on the F-15EX had taken place earlier between the two governments.
"Now that we have the marketing licence it allows us to talk to the Indian Air Force directly about the capability of the fighter. We have started doing that in a small way," he said, adding that the conversations are expected to gather pace during the Aero India show next week.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah, writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
