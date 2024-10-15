Menu Explore
Boom and crash: How have India's biggest IPOs performed?

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India's IPO worth ₹27,870.16 crore opens today, becoming India's largest IPO ever, surpassing LIC's record.

Hyundai Motor India's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) worth 27,870.16 crore opens for subscription today (October 15). Hyundai IPO will be India's largest to date as it surpasses the previous record held by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The issue will also mark the first IPO by a car manufacturer in the country since Maruti Suzuki India’s IPO in 2003.

Notable past IPOs include Paytm, Reliance Power, and GIC, which suffered losses, while Coal India, Zomato, and HDFC Life Insurance yielded positive returns.(Reuters)
Some IPOs like Paytm, Reliance Power, General Insurance Corporation of India, and New India Assurance, resulted in losses for investors while Coal India, Zomato, and HDFC Life Insurance generated positive returns.

Here’s a look at the five biggest IPOs in India so far and their performance:

LIC IPO

The 21,008 crore LIC IPO remains India's largest IPO to date. The shares debuted in May 2022 at 904 per share, a discount to the issue price of 948. At present, LIC's stock is trading around 960.

Paytm IPO

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, launched its 18,300 crore IPO in November 2021 with an issue price of 2,150 per share. It is trading at around 724 per share currently.

Coal India

Coal India's 15,200 crore IPO was launched November 2010 and priced at 245 per share. Its stock price is currently trading at approximately 500 per share- a gain of over 104%.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power was listed in February 2008 following its 11,560 crore IPO at an issue price of 281 per share and is now trading more than 84% below its issue price.

GIC India

General Insurance Corporation (GIC) IPO was launched in October 2017 at an issue price of 912 per share but the stock remains down approximately 14%, at present.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
