Britannia CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli steps down to ‘pursue an opportunity'

Rajneet Singh Kohli, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Britannia Industries Ltd, has resigned from his position to “pursue an opportunity outside.” Biscuits pass along a conveyor belt after being baked at the Britannia factory in New Delhi on June 3, 2011.(Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

Kohli will be leaving Britannia after March 14, 2025, the company announced in its exchange filing on Thursday, March 6, 2025. This comes two and a half years after he was appointed in his role on September 26, 2022.

In a letter to Varun Berry, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia, Kohli said that “after much thought and deliberation, I have reached a tough and a difficult decision, to resign from the services of the company with effect from 14th March 2025, to pursue an external opportunity.”

He requested Berry to waive his notice period and relieve him from that date.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside you and as part of Britannia Leadership for over 2.5 years,” he continued. “I am grateful for the opportunity and humbled to lead the largest and most loved iconic Britannia brand, work with a talented team, and contribute to the company's success. We have made real progress, and I am proud of what we have achieved together.”

He then thanked the chairman, the board members and the executive leadership team for their support during his stint and added that he felt “immensely satisfied” that he was “leaving on a strong note, as Britannia is poised for continued growth.”

Kohli graduated with an MBA from the University of Wales, Cardiff, after pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

He then worked in a number of positions in Asian Paints, Coca-Cola India, and Domino's, before joining Britannia.

