 BSE shares decline 18% today, see largest single-day drop on SEBI directions - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSE shares decline 18% today, see largest single-day drop on SEBI directions

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 10:12 AM IST

SEBI asked the exchange to pay regulatory fee based on the notional value of its options contracts.

Shares of BSE fell as much as 18 per cent today (April 29). The massive plunge comes after the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) asked the exchange to pay regulatory fee based on the notional value of its options contracts and not based on the value of the premium value.

SEBI logo is seen outside the regulator's office. Shares of BSE were trading at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,682.70 on the NSE this morning.
SEBI logo is seen outside the regulator's office. Shares of BSE were trading at 2,682.70 on the NSE this morning.

Read more: 5 money changes in May 2024: Saving accounts, credit cards, FD deadlines

Shares of BSE were trading at 2,682.70 on the NSE this morning.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

SEBI directed BSE to complete this within a month and this should also be done for the past periods with applicable interest of 15% per annum on the amount unpaid.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / BSE shares decline 18% today, see largest single-day drop on SEBI directions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On