BSE shares decline 18% today, see largest single-day drop on SEBI directions

Shares of BSE fell as much as 18 per cent today (April 29). The massive plunge comes after the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) asked the exchange to pay regulatory fee based on the notional value of its options contracts and not based on the value of the premium value. SEBI logo is seen outside the regulator's office. Shares of BSE were trading at ₹ 2,682.70 on the NSE this morning.

Shares of BSE were trading at ₹2,682.70 on the NSE this morning.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

SEBI directed BSE to complete this within a month and this should also be done for the past periods with applicable interest of 15% per annum on the amount unpaid.