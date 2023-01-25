Budget 2023 to be presented in paperless form: All you need to know about Union Budget Mobile App

The Ministry of finance on Wednesday announced that the Union budget, which will be tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, will be paperless, just like the previous two ones, in 2021 and 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here for full coverage on Union budget 2023

“Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The Union Budget is to be presented on 1st February, 2023,” the ministry said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government's annual financial statement for the upcoming fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) was presented in digital format for the first time on February 1, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done through the Union Budget Mobile App, on which anyone can obtain budget-related information on their smartphone.

Also Read: Ahead of Budget 2023, ‘Halwa’ ceremony to be held tomorrow | All you need to know

Here's all you need to know about this app:

(1.) Designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the app is managed by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), under the ministry of finance.

(2.) For Android users, it is available for download on the Google Play Store and for iOS users, on the App Store. At present, it has information related to the previous two budgets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(3.) The information is categorised into various sections; it can also be viewed in PDF format and downloaded for reading.

(4.) The budget app can be accessed in both Hindi and English. Details of the latest budget will be uploaded on it after the presentation of the 2023 document by finance minister Sitharaman.

(5.) The app has been downloaded more than 1 lakh times on Android, where its most recent update took place on January 14 last year. It carries a 4-star rating on Android.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail