Budget 2024 LIVE: After Morarji Desai, Sitharaman only 2nd FM to present budget 6 times in a row
Budget 2024 LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Narendra Modi govt's interim budget on February 1.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for the same fiscal year will be unveiled after the formation of the new government following the 2024 general elections.
In her sixth union budget presentation on February 1, FM Sitharaman said that it would primarily be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any major announcements. She emphasised that such interim budgets typically do not include significant announcements, and the public will have to await the new government's presentation of the comprehensive budget in July 2024.
What is the union budget? Key Information
• The union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.
• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.
• It covers the next financial year - the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.
• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.
• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.
- Jan 26, 2024 12:53 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: No major tax announcements
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier announced that no major tax announcements will be made during the presentation of the interim budget on February 1.Jan 26, 2024 12:52 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Session to commence next week
The Budget 2024 session will begin on January 31, with the interim budget presentation on February 1.Jan 26, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Sitharaman second finance minister to present budget 6 times in a row
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history by delivering her sixth consecutive Budget, comprising five annual Budgets and one interim, a milestone previously achieved solely by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. With the interim Budget scheduled for February 1, Sitharaman will surpass the achievements of her predecessors, including Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, all of whom presented five consecutive budgets. Morarji Desai, during his tenure as Finance Minister from 1959 to 1964, presented five annual Budgets and one interim Budget, solidifying his unique place in this record.
