Budget 2024 LIVE: After Morarji Desai, Sitharaman only 2nd FM to present budget 6 times in a row

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for the same fiscal year will be unveiled after the formation of the new government following the 2024 general elections. FILE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI)

In her sixth union budget presentation on February 1, FM Sitharaman said that it would primarily be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any major announcements. She emphasised that such interim budgets typically do not include significant announcements, and the public will have to await the new government's presentation of the comprehensive budget in July 2024.

What is the union budget? Key Information

• The union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.

• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.

• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.

• It covers the next financial year - the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.

• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.

• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.