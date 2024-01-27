Budget 2024 LIVE updates: What auto sector expects from FM Sitharaman?

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: The annual budget, this one for financial year (FY) 2024-25, will be presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, which, starting 2017, has been the date on which the budget has been tabled. However, this annual financial statement will be ‘interim’ as the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget for FY24-25 will be unveiled in July by the incoming government, whether new or re-elected. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister for finance and corporate affairs along with the ministers of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and the senior officials arrived at Parliament ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. (Hindustan Times)

According to minister Sitharaman, the upcoming budget will primarily be be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any major announcements.

In India, a financial year begins on April 1, ending on March 31 the following year.

What is the union budget? Key Information

• The union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.

• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.

• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.

• It covers the next financial year - the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.

• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.

• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.