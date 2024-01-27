Budget 2024 LIVE updates: What auto sector expects from FM Sitharaman?
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the final budget of the Narendra Modi govt's second term.
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: The annual budget, this one for financial year (FY) 2024-25, will be presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, which, starting 2017, has been the date on which the budget has been tabled. However, this annual financial statement will be ‘interim’ as the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget for FY24-25 will be unveiled in July by the incoming government, whether new or re-elected.
According to minister Sitharaman, the upcoming budget will primarily be be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any major announcements.
In India, a financial year begins on April 1, ending on March 31 the following year.
What is the union budget? Key Information
• The union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.
• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.
• It covers the next financial year - the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.
• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.
• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.
- Jan 27, 2024 10:16 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Auto sector's expectations from Sitharaman
As per Gyanendra Tripathi, Partner & Leader, Western Region, Indirect Tax, BDO India, the EV industry has been sending representations seeking a reduction in the GST rate on parts/ components used in EV manufacturing (18/28% GST), and on batteries (18% GST) to 5%.
“The industry is also looking for an extension of FAME subsidies, clarity of tax treatment on EV charging, eligibility of ITC on setting up of the charging stations, and a GST rate reduction on entry-level two-wheelers,” Tripathi tells Mint.Jan 27, 2024 09:57 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman's sixth budget on February 1
On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the final budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term. This will also be her sixth budget, the first five coming in July 2019, February 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
