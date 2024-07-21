Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE Updates: Will Modi 3.0's first budget bring change in tax slabs?

The Union budget 2024 is scheduled to be presented on July 23 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (HT Photo)

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, July 23. This will be the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government after it won the 2024 Lok Sabha election this year. The salaried class of India are hoping that Sitharaman will announce some much-needed tax breaks, while infrastructure and railways can see a capex push this year amid increased developmental projects across the country.

With the presentation of this year's budget, Sitharaman will establish herself as the first Finance Minister to present seven consecutive budgets, breaking the record of Morarji Desai's six budget presentations.

Like the previous few full Union Budgets, Budget 2024 will also be delivered in paperless form. An Interim Union Budget 2024 was presented on February 1, as the country was due for general elections.

In hopes of tax relaxations, the middle class are expecting a hike in the standard deduction limit, a hike basic tax exemption limit in the new income tax regime, and simplified capital gain tax regimes.

In the meetings conducted to form the new budget, a group of economists suggested to the ministry that the focus should be on reducing the fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget, along with the need to generate employment growth.