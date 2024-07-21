Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE Updates: Will Modi 3.0's first budget bring change in tax slabs?

    By HT News Desk
    July 21, 2024 11:45 AM IST
    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Salaried taxpayers are hoping for income tax changes in the new income tax regime.
    The Union budget 2024 is scheduled to be presented on July 23 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (HT Photo)
    The Union budget 2024 is scheduled to be presented on July 23 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (HT Photo)

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, July 23. This will be the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government after it won the 2024 Lok Sabha election this year. The salaried class of India are hoping that Sitharaman will announce some much-needed tax breaks, while infrastructure and railways can see a capex push this year amid increased developmental projects across the country. ...Read More

    With the presentation of this year's budget, Sitharaman will establish herself as the first Finance Minister to present seven consecutive budgets, breaking the record of Morarji Desai's six budget presentations.

    Like the previous few full Union Budgets, Budget 2024 will also be delivered in paperless form. An Interim Union Budget 2024 was presented on February 1, as the country was due for general elections.

    In hopes of tax relaxations, the middle class are expecting a hike in the standard deduction limit, a hike basic tax exemption limit in the new income tax regime, and simplified capital gain tax regimes.

    In the meetings conducted to form the new budget, a group of economists suggested to the ministry that the focus should be on reducing the fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget, along with the need to generate employment growth.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 21, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What happened in pre-budget sessions

    As part of the budget preparation, the Finance Ministry has completed several rounds of deliberations with different stakeholders of the economy.

    These meetings started on June 20, during which Sitharaman met representatives from trade unions, the education and health sectors, employment and skilling, MSMEs, trade and services, industry, economists, the financial sector and capital markets, as well as representatives from the infrastructure, energy, and urban sectors.

    July 21, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Sitharaman's seventh budget

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will establish herself as the first Finance Minister to present seven consecutive budgets, breaking the record of Morarji Desai's six budget presentations.

    News business Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE Updates: Will Modi 3.0's first budget bring change in tax slabs?
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes