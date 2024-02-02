 Budget 2024 LIVE: Taxes worth ₹4,600 cr earned in past 2 yrs, says CBDT chief | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Budget 2024 LIVE: Taxes worth 4,600 cr earned in past 2 yrs, says CBDT chief
Live

Budget 2024 LIVE: Taxes worth 4,600 cr earned in past 2 yrs, says CBDT chief

Feb 02, 2024 11:16 AM IST
OPEN APP

Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth overall budget, the last in Narendra Modi government's second term

Budget 2024 LIVE: Welcome to the continued coverage on Interim Budget 2024. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth overall budget, the last in Narendra Modi government's second term. The 58-minute speech made key announcements including a double digit boost to infrastructure spending and no change in taxation.

The other announcements included setting up a high powered committee to look into the challenges of population growth, scheme to allow people to buy or build their own homes, free electricity as part of a new rooftop solar programme and extending Ayushman Bharat health insurance cover to anganwadi and ASHA workers.

How is India reacting to Sitharaman's interim budget as the country heads to general elections in months from now

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Sanchit Khanna)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    ‘I-T dept collected taxes worth 4,600 crore in past two years’, says CBDT chief

    The income tax department has garnered about 4,600 crore in taxes from 56 lakh updated I-T returns filed by taxpayers in the past two years, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief Nitin Gupta said. In a post budget interview to PTI TV, Gupta also said the I-T department has set up a demand management centre at Mysuru, Karnataka, which is focusing on disputed pending large tax demands of above 1 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
nirmala sitharaman interim budget
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On