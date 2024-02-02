Budget 2024 LIVE: Taxes worth 4,600 cr earned in past 2 yrs, says CBDT chief

Budget 2024 LIVE: Welcome to the continued coverage on Interim Budget 2024. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth overall budget, the last in Narendra Modi government's second term. The 58-minute speech made key announcements including a double digit boost to infrastructure spending and no change in taxation.



The other announcements included setting up a high powered committee to look into the challenges of population growth, scheme to allow people to buy or build their own homes, free electricity as part of a new rooftop solar programme and extending Ayushman Bharat health insurance cover to anganwadi and ASHA workers.



How is India reacting to Sitharaman's interim budget as the country heads to general elections in months from now

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Sanchit Khanna)