Budget 2024 LIVE: Taxes worth 4,600 cr earned in past 2 yrs, says CBDT chief

Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth overall budget, the last in Narendra Modi government's second term
Budget 2024 LIVE: Welcome to the continued coverage on Interim Budget 2024. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth overall budget, the last in Narendra Modi government's second term. The 58-minute speech made key announcements including a double digit boost to infrastructure spending and no change in taxation.
The other announcements included setting up a high powered committee to look into the challenges of population growth, scheme to allow people to buy or build their own homes, free electricity as part of a new rooftop solar programme and extending Ayushman Bharat health insurance cover to anganwadi and ASHA workers.
- Feb 02, 2024 11:15 AM IST
The income tax department has garnered about ₹4,600 crore in taxes from 56 lakh updated I-T returns filed by taxpayers in the past two years, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief Nitin Gupta said. In a post budget interview to PTI TV, Gupta also said the I-T department has set up a demand management centre at Mysuru, Karnataka, which is focusing on disputed pending large tax demands of above ₹1 crore.