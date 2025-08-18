Business News Today LIVE: Nifty 50 hits 25,000 after PM Modi's GST bonanza
Business News Today LIVE: Benchmark Nifty 50 hit 25,000 points after PM Modi announced GST rationalisation on Independence Day. Track live updates on business news today here:
The benchmark Nifty 50 hit the 25,000-mark after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government would effect a GST rationalisation by Diwali this year. That gives a fillip to sectors from auto to FMCG....Read More
Stock Market Today Live | Voltas, Blue Star gain on likely GST rationalisation
India's top AC makers Voltas Ltd. and Blue Star Ltd. surged as much as 6% on Monday after PM Narendra Modi announced his government's plans for GST rationalisation by Diwali this year.
Rupee rises against US dollar
The rupee edged higher by 20 paise to 87.39 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the uncertainty over the trade tariffs issue between India and the US is likely to keep market participants cautious.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.46 against the US dollar, then touched 87.39, registering a gain of 20 paise over previous close. On Thursday, the rupee settled for the day at 87.59 against the US dollar.
The forex and equity markets were closed on Friday due to Independence Day.
Nifty 50 hits 25,000 after GST reforms announced by PM Modi
