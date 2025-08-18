Business News Today LIVE: Nifty 50 hits 25,000 after PM Modi's GST bonanza

Aug 18, 2025 10:30 AM IST

The rupee edged higher by 20 paise to 87.39 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the uncertainty over the trade tariffs issue between India and the US is likely to keep market participants cautious.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.46 against the US dollar, then touched 87.39, registering a gain of 20 paise over previous close. On Thursday, the rupee settled for the day at 87.59 against the US dollar.

The forex and equity markets were closed on Friday due to Independence Day.