Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News Today LIVE: Nifty 50 hits 25,000 after PM Modi's GST bonanza

    By HT News Desk
    Published on: Aug 18, 2025 10:38 AM IST

    Business News Today LIVE: Benchmark Nifty 50 hit 25,000 points after PM Modi announced GST rationalisation on Independence Day. Track live updates on business news today here:

    The Ventive Hospitality IPO closed for subscription on December 24, having gotten oversubscribed 9.82 times, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
    The Ventive Hospitality IPO closed for subscription on December 24, having gotten oversubscribed 9.82 times, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

    The benchmark Nifty 50 hit the 25,000-mark after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government would effect a GST rationalisation by Diwali this year. That gives a fillip to sectors from auto to FMCG....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 18, 2025 10:38 AM IST

    Stock Market Today Live | Voltas, Blue Star gain on likely GST rationalisation

    India's top AC makers Voltas Ltd. and Blue Star Ltd. surged as much as 6% on Monday after PM Narendra Modi announced his government's plans for GST rationalisation by Diwali this year.

    Aug 18, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    Rupee rises against US dollar

    The rupee edged higher by 20 paise to 87.39 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

    Forex traders said the uncertainty over the trade tariffs issue between India and the US is likely to keep market participants cautious.

    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.46 against the US dollar, then touched 87.39, registering a gain of 20 paise over previous close. On Thursday, the rupee settled for the day at 87.59 against the US dollar.

    The forex and equity markets were closed on Friday due to Independence Day.

    Aug 18, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    Nifty 50 hits 25,000 after GST reforms announced by PM Modi

    The benchmark Nifty 50 hit the 25,000-mark after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government would effect a GST rationalisation by Diwali this year.

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.

    News business Business News Today LIVE: Nifty 50 hits 25,000 after PM Modi's GST bonanza
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes