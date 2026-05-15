By modernising a classic, Nike evolves the Pegasus 42 to outclass competition

No matter how sneaker brands may portray it otherwise, genuine tech innovation has slowed down from the highs of the mid-2010s, when I spent much time analysing running shoes and the evolving tech foundations. Now, ever so often, something comes along that’s definitely a step forward in the truest sense. Not an easy feat to achieve in what is essentially the 42nd generation of this classic sneaker, but Nike Pegasus 42 is a more wholesome modernisation of an established sneaker. Yet, Nike hasn’t forgotten or ignored the basics of keeping things simple, as they have with the Pegasus shoes over the years, and hence the broad spectrum appeal across age groups.

In India, the Pegasus 42 is priced at ₹12,995. (Official photo)

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In India, the Pegasus 42 is priced at ₹12,995 and that price tag advantage is just the beginning of an assertion of supremacy over Adidas Supernova Rise 3 (that’s priced at ₹14,999; here’s an analysis of a an earlier generation). Nike has redone the Pegasus 42 silhouette, and it is decidedly more modern to look at—a more pronounced rocker aspect, which I’ll get to momentarily. A bit edgy, if you may, which itself is a big change for an otherwise visually restrained Pegasus series. The Volt Tint/Sapphire/Lime Blast/Black Spruce colour way delivers a particularly youthful look, something you’d otherwise expect the more expensive sneakers to figure. Add this new design language to the price tag advantage, and you can see how the comparison contours are shaping up.

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{{^usCountry}} Three core generational upgrades define the Nike Pegasus 42. First, Nike’s Air Zoom technology unit is now full length, while there were separate forefoot and heel units in the previous generations. The immediate positive, and it’s very noticeable, is a a more even return of energy that’s supposed to provide propel assistance to a runner. The Air Zoom unit is combined with the ReactX midsole foam, which is generationally denser and seemingly the right mix of soft and bouncy feeling across hard and softer running surfaces. Adidas’ Dreamstrike+ foam is still on a journey to find that balance, with this generation of the Supernova also removing the EVA support roads to reduce the stiffness underfoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three core generational upgrades define the Nike Pegasus 42. First, Nike’s Air Zoom technology unit is now full length, while there were separate forefoot and heel units in the previous generations. The immediate positive, and it’s very noticeable, is a a more even return of energy that’s supposed to provide propel assistance to a runner. The Air Zoom unit is combined with the ReactX midsole foam, which is generationally denser and seemingly the right mix of soft and bouncy feeling across hard and softer running surfaces. Adidas’ Dreamstrike+ foam is still on a journey to find that balance, with this generation of the Supernova also removing the EVA support roads to reduce the stiffness underfoot. {{/usCountry}}

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Secondly, the combination of these two midsole technologies are assisted by a smarter design change that makes a pronounced change to the curve of the toe box—read, it’s more now. Rocker shoes tend to be smoother with feet transition from heel to toe as you run. Alongside, Nike has also widened the toe box for a smidgen more space for the foot—great news for those who don’t prefer narrow front shoe designs in general. With the mesh upper being as breathable as it is, and the summer months being a good time to assess this, the Pegasus 42 does prioritise comfort.

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For running, I prefer the 10mm offset (that’s the height difference from the heel to the toe) of the Nike Pegasus 42, over the 8mm of the Supernova’s latest iteration—think of this as the philosophy that it reduces the stretch strain on the Achilles tendon and calf muscles, and it also means there’s a smidgen more cushioning beneath the heel and some part up to the mid foot, allowing for superior shock absorption. If you run on harder surfaces such as roads or pavements regularly, this matters. There could be an argument that ReactX has been around for a while and Nike needs something new, but why fix what isn’t broken?

Third, a redone outsole composition which Nike claims will help with longevity as well as better grip. I can testify to the latter, there certainly is better traction with the waffle design outsole that’s now made of high-abrasion rubber and integrates flex grooves. The outsole of the Adidas Supernova Rise 3, turn the shoe over, looks much less profound and the sort of attention of detail you’d mostly see on lower priced shoes.

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Think of the Pegasus 42 as a shoe that hides its true capabilities till someone really nudges it. It is an easy runner, works perfectly for long walks or jogs, and when you feel the need to speed up, this really finds that ‘sport’ mode from somewhere. While the latest gen Supernova may have a lighter weight number on a comparative spec sheet, but the Pegasus 42 feels well balanced and very nimble.

As it all stacks up, the Nike Pegasus 42 is that jack of all trades which can be what you want it to do—a fast runner, a comfortable long walk footwear or a weekend style statement. The Air Zoom unit upgrade has made a world of difference in my book, as are all the changes to define better propulsion. For a price that’s significantly lesser than the top tier runners, the Pegasus 42 does feel closer to them than previous generations. And it’s immediate competition.