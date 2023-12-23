Adidas Supernova Rise review: Finds the right mix for a high-performance trainer

This is one way to keep things simple. Uncomplicated. And up to date. The latter element is as compelling as it can be when trying to make a case for a potential buyer to spend top money amidst a spectrum of viable, visible alternatives. It must not have been easy for Adidas to structure the new Supernova Rise daily runner into what it eventually turned out. Is this signifying the inception of a generation of high-performance daily runners, with one eye on keeping this affordable, from the German sportswear giant? Indications point to that. Adidas Supernova Rise trainer shoes (Official Image)

There is something distinctly premium about the Adidas Supernova Rise, and it is good there are hints of inspiration from the Ultraboost and the Adizero series. The silhouette, best admired from the side, seems to have a familiar look as the former, while the midsole stack and extension treatment behind the heel get cues from the latter. This can only be good news for the Rs.14,999 price tag of the Adidas Supernova Rise since the Ultraboost and Adizero series are considerably more premium on that scale. That approach extends to materials and composition too. For instance, the midsole foam composition, which seemingly is essentially based on polyether block amide (PEBA), is branded as Dreamstrike+.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This may be much lower in the price band, but Adidas has shown a willingness to integrate a midsole plate system for the dual advantage of rigidity and improving the foot transition experience while running. This rod, which runs the length of the Supernova Rise (with some design gaps midfoot for flex), is not carbon fibre as it would be in the more expensive pairs – instead, this is a much stiffer foam element, between the outsole and the Dreamstrike+ foam.

With midsole foams, there is always the element of subjectivity and personalised definitions of comfort, but what is not up for debate is the Adidas Supernova Rise holding well over the energy return your foot feels as you run. That has to do with the density and rigidity of this midsole, and while there can be an argument it could have been a bit more supple, this shoe is still well-placed for running on road surfaces too. The fact that your foot does not find itself dipping a few more millimetres into soft cushioning, there is nice amplification to the energy response from a foot strike to propel you forward.

That said, if you are moving from something that gave a dollop more cushioning underfoot and around the foot, you may feel some feedback from the road or track filter through. Its the sort of change that one gets used to after a few kilometres on the clock, the advantage being this brings your feet closer to a more natural running format.

If you look closely at the front of the shoe, the slight upward arch gives it the rocker positioning, which, when coupled with the rod at play beneath your foot, means you work that little bit less when accelerating. The thing about the Adidas Supernova Rise is that it simply gets the job done. You can run long sessions in this and still return with no real opinion on the shoe. That is good in a way, but the highlight is there is also not much to complain about stiffness or leg discomfort. It is neither too plush nor vice versa but functional at its best.

Adidas says the stack is 36mm at the heel and 26mm at the toe (that’s a 10mm offset, well within the usual range), but in fairness, the Supernova Rise does not make you feel you sit as high as that. It’s good for overall confidence as you speed up.

I do miss that Continental branding (it has a legacy with Adidas sneakers), but this outsole is quite good with traction. That is true even on wet marble or stone surfaces, which tend to reduce many outsole compositions to become inexplicably slick. The Adidas Supernova Rise held traction during direction changes.

Despite being a rare broader compatibility running shoe, the Adidas Supernova Rise does have elements that take some getting used to. Depending on what you are upgrading from (or switching from), the cushioning may feel lesser than usual or just right. The same goes for the upper, which may feel a tad too rigid initially (coupled with the right lacing tightness, which can be good for foot stability). Most important though is the attention to detail – the midsole composition as well as the rocker design is great for responsiveness and propulsion, as are the support rods that give it a not-so-secret ingredient.

This is the definition of an ideal, no-nonsense, everyday runner with a hint of inspiration from its more expensive siblings. That is the sort of versatility that is not easy to lock down in a running shoe.