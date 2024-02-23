Watch| Frustrated parent seen taking TV from Byju's office: ‘Refund money, then…’

Byju Viral Video: Following a dispute with Byju's over a refund for an unused tablet and learning program, a family was left frustrated and took matters into their own hands. In a video posted on Instagram which has been widely shared, the family was seen visiting Byju’s office. Irritated by the staff, the parents was seen dismantling a TV installed in the office and walking away with it. Byju Viral Video: The parent was heard telling the office staff to refund the money.

The parent was heard telling the office staff, “Refund the money and take it back.”

The video was recorded by a Byju’s employee to show that the family was not listening and taking the TV because of a delayed refund. But no one from the staff can be seen stopping the teenage boy and his father as they lift a large TV off the wall. The father can be heard saying again and again in Hindi, “Pay the money and take the TV back”.

Responding to the family's approach, one user commented, “The level of confidence of this family" while another wrote, “These parents are a joke. They had their child with them too."

This comes as Byju Raveendran, the founder of the company, was barred from travelling outside the country by the Enforcement Directorate and a lookout circular has been issued against him.