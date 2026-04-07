Campbell Wilson says Air India tenure is highlight of his 30-year aviation career

Campbell Wilson believes his tenure as chief executive officer of Air India Ltd. is a highlight of his thirty-year aviation career, one of “tremendous change and progress” at one of the world's most storied airlines. Campbell Wilson, who has resigned as Air India CEO, will stay on until a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition. (PTI)

“The time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise,” the outgoing CEO said in an internal note to employees on Tuesday, a copy of which was seen by HT. “Therefore, as has now been publicly announced, I have informed the board of my resignation, albeit with a commitment to remain in the (CEO) role until a smooth transition can be effected.”

Air India Ltd. has confirmed the resignation of CEO Campbell Wilson, as reported by HT earlier today, underscoring the top-level churn among some of India's biggest airlines. Wilson, who took the helm following the airline's privatisation in early 2022, had signalled his intent to exit as early as 2024, Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

His contract was originally slated to run through July 2027.

Parting Note In what is perhaps his final note to employees, Campbell listed the wins brought on by him and his team at Air India.

The acquisition and successful merger of four airlines—Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia India and Vistara—as well as evolution from public to private sector practices.

The complete modernisation of systems, the launch of new products as well as deployment of higher service and operational standards on the ground and in the air.

The setting up of South Asia's largest aviation training academy, two flight simulators, a flying school, and a maintenance, repair and overhaul base.

The full interior refit of legacy narrow-body aircraft has been completed; delivery of wide-body aircraft with custom interiors is underway.

100 new aircraft added during his four-year tenure, with deliveries for 600 more set to commence from 2027. “I am incredibly proud of what you, Air India employees, have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds…of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy,” Campbell wrote, referring to the Air India plane crash on 12 June last year.

Despite the turmoil, Wilson managed to narrow the carrier's financial bleeding. Air India reported a 13% rise in standalone revenue to ₹61,080 crore in FY25, narrowing its loss to ₹3,976 crore. However, the airline remains the largest loss-making entity within Tata Group.

The Tata Group is betting heavily on Air India’s ability to reclaim its status as a world-class global carrier. The group currently employs more than 30,000 people and operates a fleet of over 300 aircraft. Its network now spans 60 domestic and 51 international destinations across five continents.

The departure of Wilson leaves the board with the task of finding a leader who is capable of managing the massive operational scaling required when the bulk of its 600-strong aircraft orderbook begins arriving next year.

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“It's been as honour to play a play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India's long history,” Campbell said. “I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this wonderful company, and of all of you, as this storied airline—the Maharajah—cements itself as a truly world-class, global airline with an Indian heart.”