CBI arrests GAIL executive director, four others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested five persons, including the executive director of Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), in a bribery case. A senior CBI official informed that the arrested persons were involved in bribery of ₹ 50 lakh.(HT Archive)

A senior CBI official informed that the arrested persons were involved in bribery of ₹50 lakh. A complaint was received into the matter, and the trap was laid. The accused promised a GAIL project to a person, and a bribe was demanded in return for the project.

The arrested executive director of GAIL KB Singh will be questioned along with other arrested persons.

"CBI conducted searches in Delhi, Noida and Vishakhapatnam at several locations," the official said.

