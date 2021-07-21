Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Chief of Japanese firm 'threatens' against Covid-19 vaccines, shares nosedive
business

Chief of Japanese firm 'threatens' against Covid-19 vaccines, shares nosedive

According to a report published in Japanese weekly magazine, president of the firm told managers he was against coronavirus vaccines and those receiving the jabs would die in five years
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Shares of Tama Home fell as much as 12 per cent, a high since March 2020. Trading volume was 10 times the average and it was the biggest decliner on the Topix index(Reuters)

Shares of one of Japan’s largest homebuilding companies, Tama Home Co, took a nosedive on Wednesday after reports emerged the firm’s president warned of punishing employees for vaccinating themselves against coronavirus, according to a report in Bloomberg.

According to a report published in Japanese weekly magazine, Shukan Bunshun, president Shinya Tamaki told managers he was against coronavirus vaccines and those receiving the jabs would die in five years. The report cited anonymous employees of the company and mentioned an internal email cautioned employees against alleged damages caused by 5G phones.

Shares of Tama Home fell as much as 12 per cent, a high since March 2020. Trading volume was 10 times the average and it was the biggest decliner on the Topix index, which rose 1 per cent. Shares of the company have more than doubled since Tamaki took over from his father in 2018.

Also Read: Six officials allowed at Olympics opening ceremony: India's Dy chef-de-mission

The company, however, denied the allegations of threat and said there was no pressure on employees to not get vaccinated. “The decision to get vaccinated is up to each individual,” the statement said, adding that reports floating on social media are “completely untrue”, reported Bloomberg.

Japan’s daily tally of Covid-19 infections surged to a six-month high on Wednesday, as the country logged 1,832 new cases just two days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open. Tokyo is currently under its fourth phase of emergency, which is set to continue till August 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympics. Japan’s inoculation programme has been witnessing a sudden slowdown and infections are on the rise among unvaccinated youths. The country has tried to bolster the inoculation drive by carrying out vaccination campaigns in offices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan covid-19 vaccine coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP