Chief of Japanese firm 'threatens' against Covid-19 vaccines, shares nosedive

Shares of one of Japan’s largest homebuilding companies, Tama Home Co, took a nosedive on Wednesday after reports emerged the firm’s president warned of punishing employees for vaccinating themselves against coronavirus, according to a report in Bloomberg.

According to a report published in Japanese weekly magazine, Shukan Bunshun, president Shinya Tamaki told managers he was against coronavirus vaccines and those receiving the jabs would die in five years. The report cited anonymous employees of the company and mentioned an internal email cautioned employees against alleged damages caused by 5G phones.

Shares of Tama Home fell as much as 12 per cent, a high since March 2020. Trading volume was 10 times the average and it was the biggest decliner on the Topix index, which rose 1 per cent. Shares of the company have more than doubled since Tamaki took over from his father in 2018.

The company, however, denied the allegations of threat and said there was no pressure on employees to not get vaccinated. “The decision to get vaccinated is up to each individual,” the statement said, adding that reports floating on social media are “completely untrue”, reported Bloomberg.

Japan’s daily tally of Covid-19 infections surged to a six-month high on Wednesday, as the country logged 1,832 new cases just two days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open. Tokyo is currently under its fourth phase of emergency, which is set to continue till August 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympics. Japan’s inoculation programme has been witnessing a sudden slowdown and infections are on the rise among unvaccinated youths. The country has tried to bolster the inoculation drive by carrying out vaccination campaigns in offices.