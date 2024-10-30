Cipla share price falls the most among Nifty companies

Cipla share price: Cipla Ltd shares fell the most in terms of percentage among all the 50 companies in the NSE Nifty today on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Cipla share price: Cipla Ltd shares fell the most in terms of percentage among all the 50 companies in the NSE Nifty today on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.(Cipla)

The shares dropped to an intra-day low of ₹1,403 which happens to be 5.04% lower than the previous day's close of ₹1,477.55.

As of 11:30 am IST, Cipla's shares were trading at ₹1,418.15, which is a drop of 59.40 points or 4.02 %.

The pharma company had announced its second quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 yesterday on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The share price fall comes amid the company posting a 12.95% or a ₹149.64 crore growth in its ₹1,305.01 net profit, compared to ₹1,155.37 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

Its revenues also increased by 5.58% or ₹372.87 crore to ₹7,051.02 crore from ₹6,678.15 crore earlier.