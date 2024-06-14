Closing bell: Nifty hits fresh record high, Sensex rises 200 points
Top gainers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance and Titan Company.
Indian benchmark indices ended on positive note today as Nifty hit fresh record high on June 14. The major indices were driven by auto and consumer durable sectors. Information technology (IT) firms were the biggest drags in the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 181.87 points or 0.24% at 76,992.77 level. Nifty 50 closed at 23,465.60 level, up 66.70 points or 0.29%.
Top gainers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance and Titan Company whereas top losers included TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
All sectors expect IT, ended in the green with auto, telecom, capital goods, healthcare, metal, oil & gas, power, realty gaining between 0.5-1 per cent. BSE Midcap and smallcap gained 1 per cent each.
