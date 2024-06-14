 Closing bell: Nifty hits fresh record high, Sensex rises 200 points - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Closing bell: Nifty hits fresh record high, Sensex rises 200 points

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Top gainers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance and Titan Company.

Indian benchmark indices ended on positive note today as Nifty hit fresh record high on June 14. The major indices were driven by auto and consumer durable sectors. Information technology (IT) firms were the biggest drags in the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 181.87 points or 0.24% at 76,992.77 level. Nifty 50 closed at 23,465.60 level, up 66.70 points or 0.29%.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Top gainers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance and Titan Company whereas top losers included TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Elon Musk’s X wants laid-off employees to give money back: ‘They were overpaid’

All sectors expect IT, ended in the green with auto, telecom, capital goods, healthcare, metal, oil & gas, power, realty gaining between 0.5-1 per cent. BSE Midcap and smallcap gained 1 per cent each.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Closing bell: Nifty hits fresh record high, Sensex rises 200 points
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On