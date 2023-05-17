Closing bell: Sensex down 372 points to 61,561, Nifty at 18,182

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by intense selling in IT and tech stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities. Representational Image

Falling for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 371.83 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 61,560.64 after a flat start. During the day, it tumbled 592.37 points or 0.95 per cent to 61,340.10.

The NSE Nifty declined 104.75 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 18,181.75.

"In response to weak global sentiments, domestic investors remained cautious as the US market grappled with recession concerns led by recent economic data indicating slowdown.

"The US retail sales figures for April reflected a decrease in demand, and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations further dampened market sentiment, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Steel, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Seoul and Tokyo markets ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth ₹1,406.86 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 74.82 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark had declined 413.24 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 61,932.47. The Nifty went lower by 112.35 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 18,286.50.

