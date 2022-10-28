Home / Business / Markets log gains for 2nd day on buying in Reliance

Markets log gains for 2nd day on buying in Reliance

business
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 04:27 PM IST

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 59,959.85. During the day, it jumped 376.33 points or 0.62 per cent to 60,133.17.

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
PTI |

Equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries along with fresh foreign fund inflows.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 59,959.85. During the day, it jumped 376.33 points or 0.62 per cent to 60,133.17.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.85 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,786.80 .

In the Sensex pack, Maruti, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major winners.

Shares of Maruti climbed nearly 5 per cent after the company announced its earnings.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.84 per cent lower at USD 96.15 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth 2,818.40 crore, as per exchange data.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
