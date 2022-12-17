Home / Business / IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi-NCR, other cities | Check latest rates

Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:43 AM IST

CNG price in the national capital was hiked on Saturday.(HT File Photo)
CNG price in the national capital was hiked on Saturday.(HT File Photo)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Saturday increased CNG prices in New Delhi and its neighbouring cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram due to a rise in the input price. Used widely in auto rickshaws, cars and buses in the national capital, CNG will now retail at 79.56 per kg in Delhi.

Among its satellite cities, CNG price was hiked to 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while it retailed at 87.89 per kg in Gurugram

“Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price,” the gas agency tweeted from its official handle.

Latest CNG prices in other cities:

  • CNG price in Rewari is 89.57 per kg.
  • CNG price in Karnal and Kaithal is 88.22 per kg.
  • CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli and parts of Meerut is 86.79 per kg.
  • CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand is 89.83 per kg.
  • CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur remains unchanged, IGL stated.

The prices of CNG and IGL cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital were last hiked in October as the government raised natural gas prices by 40 per cent to a record USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit from October 1.

Natural gas, which is extracted from below the earth's surface, is converted to compressed natural gas (CNG) for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertilizer.

Sign out