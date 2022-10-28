Home / Cities / Delhi News / In Delhi, auto and taxi fares increased over rising CNG prices | Check details

In Delhi, auto and taxi fares increased over rising CNG prices | Check details

Updated on Oct 28, 2022 09:57 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi party-led government has approved the hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi.

The auto fares were last revised in 2020, while the the same for the taxi was done in 2013.(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
ByKanishka Singharia

Commuters will have to spend more bucks for auto rides in the national capital as the Delhi government on Friday notified revised auto-rickshaw fares. Under the revised rates, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from 25 to 30, while the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from 9.50 to 11.

The Aam Aadmi party-led government has approved the hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi. Nearly two lakh auto rickshaws and taxi drivers, who had to face higher expenditures as a result of recent increases in CNG rates, will be relieved.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from 14 to 17 for non-AC vehicles and from 16 to 20 for AC vehicles.

The latest price increase for autorickshaws took place in 2020, whereas the last one for taxis, including black-and-yellow, economy, and premium taxis, took place nine years back, in 2013.

Revised fare approved by the Delhi government for auto rickshaw:

S.NOParametersFare notified on 23.12.2020New approved fare by Delhi govt
1Meter down fare for initial 1.5km2530
2Per Km fare (after metre down)9.511
3Night changes (11pm to 5am)25%25%
4Waiting charges per min (Rs) *less than 1km covered in 10min0.750.75
5Extra luggage7.510

Revised fare approved for Taxi:

S.NOParameters

Fare notified on 23.12.2020

Non Ac

Fare notified on 23.12.2020

AC

New approved fare by Delhi govt

Non AC

New approved

Fare by Delhi govt

AC

1Meter down fare for initial 1.5km25254040
2Per Km fare (after metre down)14161720
3Night changes (11pm to 5am)25%25%25%25%
4Waiting charges per min (Rs) *less than 1km covered in 10min3030 1 per minute 1 per minute
5Extra luggage10101515
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
