In Delhi, auto and taxi fares increased over rising CNG prices | Check details

Commuters will have to spend more bucks for auto rides in the national capital as the Delhi government on Friday notified revised auto-rickshaw fares. Under the revised rates, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from ₹25 to ₹30, while the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from ₹9.50 to ₹11.

The Aam Aadmi party-led government has approved the hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi. Nearly two lakh auto rickshaws and taxi drivers, who had to face higher expenditures as a result of recent increases in CNG rates, will be relieved.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from ₹14 to ₹17 for non-AC vehicles and from ₹16 to ₹20 for AC vehicles.

The latest price increase for autorickshaws took place in 2020, whereas the last one for taxis, including black-and-yellow, economy, and premium taxis, took place nine years back, in 2013.

Revised fare approved by the Delhi government for auto rickshaw:

S.NO Parameters Fare notified on 23.12.2020 New approved fare by Delhi govt 1 Meter down fare for initial 1.5km 25 30 2 Per Km fare (after metre down) 9.5 11 3 Night changes (11pm to 5am) 25% 25% 4 Waiting charges per min (Rs) *less than 1km covered in 10min 0.75 0.75 5 Extra luggage 7.5 10

Revised fare approved for Taxi:

S.NO Parameters Fare notified on 23.12.2020 Non Ac Fare notified on 23.12.2020 AC New approved fare by Delhi govt Non AC New approved Fare by Delhi govt AC 1 Meter down fare for initial 1.5km 25 25 40 40 2 Per Km fare (after metre down) 14 16 17 20 3 Night changes (11pm to 5am) 25% 25% 25% 25% 4 Waiting charges per min (Rs) *less than 1km covered in 10min 30 30 ₹ 1 per minute ₹ 1 per minute 5 Extra luggage 10 10 15 15

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON