Coldplay India Tour 2025 booking starts today on BookMyShow: Dates, ticket prices, details

British band Coldplay is finally returning to India after nine years and is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 next year, with the announcement made through a teaser shared by BookMyShow Live. British rock band Coldplay performs on stage during a concert at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria on August 21, 2024.(Tobias Steinmaurer/APA/AFP)

This performance is going to be a part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, already been a global hit.

The band comprising of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, last performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival, also in Mumbai.

Fans can expect new singles We Pray, Feels like falling in love, et from the rock band's upcoming release Moon Music, as per Bookmyshow. The band will also perform Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

Also Read: Qualcomm may take over struggling rival Intel in the biggest tech M&A deal ever: Report

What are the ticket prices for the upcoming Coldplay performance in India?

Tickets to the concert are to go on sale today on September 22 at 12 pm IST on BookMyShow, with the ticket prices being ₹2,500, ₹3,000, ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9000, ₹9500 and ₹12,500, and up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction.

However, there is no pre-sale for bank customers, and BookMyShow will exclusively be the only place tickets can be bought from, since it is the official partner.

Purchasing tickets from unauthorized third-party sellers is not advisable to avoid the risk of getting counterfeit tickets.

Also Read: Oyo to buy iconic hotel chains Motel 6 and Studio 6 for $525 million for US expansion

How to purchase tickets for the Coldplay India Tour 2025?

BookMyShow has published a guide on its Instagram handle on how to book tickets for the Coldplay India Tour 2025.

Will there be another round of Coldplay tickets sale after this?

This will be the only round of ticket sales. However, Coldplay will sell ‘Infinity Tickets’ on November 22, 2024.

This is done to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour more accessible to fans for an affordable price, costing €20 (Around ₹2,000) per ticket. Also the tickets must be bought in pairs, with the locations being next to each other.

But the exact location will only be revealed when the buyer picks the ticket up in person at the box office on the day of the show.

Some important things to note for the upcoming Coldplay Concert

Tickets won't be available to purchase at the venue. You must book it online from BookMyShow.

Even children must have a valid ticket, with the age limit being fice years and above.

Eligible children must be accompanied by a ticket hlder who is at least 18 years of age.

The show will run for about four hours.

Re-entry is not permitted once the show starts.

Attendees will receive an LED wristband as part of Coldplay's interactive concert experience, which will light up according to the music. No need to activate it on your own too. Just wear and enjoy! You must return it before leaving, however.

The package can also include a premium food and beverage service, alon with an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry lanes, restrooms, parking, and a drop-off zone.

The DY Patil Stadium itself is not air conditioned, but those opting for the hospitality package will get access to air-conditioned pre-function areas.

Outside food is not allowed.

Also Read: How to finish Japan’s business revolution