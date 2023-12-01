close_game
News / Business / Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked 21 from today. Check latest rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked 21 from today. Check latest rates

ByShobhit Gupta
Dec 01, 2023 11:19 AM IST

This latest revision comes after ₹100 increase on November 1, and a subsequent reduction of ₹57 on November 16.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by 21 per cylinder in its monthly revision of prices across the country. The 19 kg cylinder would now cost 1,796 from 1,775.50 in Delhi effective from December 1.

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders. (PTI)
Prices for the commercial cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai have also been revised.

CITYPRICE (Rs/cylinder)
Chennai1,968,5
Mumbai1,749
Kolkata1,908

This latest revision comes after 100 increase on November 1, and a subsequent reduction of 57 on November 16. In October, the prices were increased by 209 per cylinder across the country. The price of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders undergoes monthly revisions on the first day of each month.

On the other hand, prices of 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders have remained unchanged. At present, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is being sold at 903 in Delhi, 929 in Kolkata, 902.50 in Mumbai, and 918.50 in Chennai respectively.

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders were last revised in August when they were slashed by 200 per cylinder. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder is pegged at 500— 200 as a price cut and 200 as an existing subsidy, which the Union cabinet approved an increase, raising it from 200 to 300 per cylinder for approximately 96 million low-income households.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
