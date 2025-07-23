Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Consulting giant McKinsey bars its China business from generative AI-related work: Report

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 12:43 pm IST

Move prompted by US govt increasing scrutiny of US companies operating in sensitive sectors such as AI and quantum computing in China, says report

Consulting major McKinsey has instructed its mainland China business to steer clear of projects deploying generative artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Ban extends to projects in the offices of multinational clients, but does not stop McKinsey's China business from working with companies that use more established types of AI.(Representative image)
Ban extends to projects in the offices of multinational clients, but does not stop McKinsey's China business from working with companies that use more established types of AI.(Representative image)

The move was prompted by the US government's increasing scrutiny of US companies operating in sensitive sectors such as AI and quantum computing in China, the newspaper said.

The ban extends to projects in the offices of multinational clients, but does not stop McKinsey's China business from working with companies that have more established types of AI in their products, the report added.

Last year, McKinsey further strengthened its client service policies in China, with work focusing on multinational and Chinese private sector firms, a McKinsey spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We follow the most rigorous client selection policy in our profession, and we continue to evolve and strengthen our approach," the spokesperson added.

The company employs over 1000 individuals in China, across six regions, according to its website.

The report comes at a time of increasing tension between Washington and Beijing, where China has imposed exit bans on some US citizens visiting the nation.

Last year, US lawmakers demanded a probe into the McKinsey's failure to disclose its work with China's government.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Consulting giant McKinsey bars its China business from generative AI-related work: Report
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On