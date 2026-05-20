Cornell professor talks AI chaos, and dismissing AI writers

There is an inevitable certainty that new AI systems such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos will lead to “some chaos”, according to Adrian Sampson, who is associate professor of computer science at Cornell University. In a note shared with us, Sampson talks about two distinct stories that are playing out with artificial intelligence now claiming to be very capable at finding security risks with the world’s software. As I’d pointed out in my piece regarding Mythos and Project Glasswing, a commercial architecture that’s being created with Claude Mythos means it is still very much a product in Anthropic’s scheme of things—scarcity, capabilities, and therefore premium pricing strategies will be at work. Sampson points out something very simple for starters—“All software has bugs, and most software has serious security bugs. You just have to find them”.

That’s as clear as it gets, before sends out another suggestion. “Go do something else. And if you don’t want to go through the process, you shouldn’t be a writer. The idea of a tool that makes me write less is not appealing to me, because I like writing”.

Cognitive warmup. Actor, comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen has some choice words for creatives using AI to ‘write’. During a promotion of his animated film “Tangles” at the Cannes Film Festival, he said in an interaction that if a writer or a creative’s instinct is to use AI to write, “You shouldn’t be a writer. Because you’re not writing”.

He points out a very relevant aspect of this, that it was expensive to otherwise search for exploitable security bugs. “There was a sort of equilibrium: ‘white hat’ software vendors spent money and engineering time on both searching for vulnerabilities and implementing broad mitigations; ‘black hat’ attackers spent their resources only on the former. But the vendors generally had more resources in aggregate.” That balance no longer remains a sort of an insurance layer, because AI such as Claude Mythos makes it much more affordable to find new vulnerabilities that no one else knows about.

“I think you can make the case for two possible futures: a much broader set of lower-budget attackers can launch plausible attacks, so we’re doomed. Or, well-resourced software vendors have access to the same tools, so they can find and fix these vulnerabilities just as easily, so a new equilibrium will emerge. I think it’s clear that the reality will be some messy combination of these two stories,” he says. The Cornell expert’s estimation is there will be a period of chaos where scary vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited far more rapidly than they have in the past. The hope then is, as he says, “after finding lots of bugs and forcing them to be fixed, the new tools will reach a point of diminishing returns, and the white hats will have a chance to catch up.”