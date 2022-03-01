Home / Business / Stock markets to remain closed on Mahashivratri
Stock markets to remain closed on Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is the second stock market holiday this year. The first such holiday of this year was on Republic Day on January 26.
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Mahashivratri, according to the list of holidays issued by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Apart from Mahashivratri, stock markets will again close this month on Holi (March 18). Meanwhile, April will also have two stock market holidays.

During the closing session on Monday, Sensex had closed 389 points higher in volatile trading while Nifty was trading at 16,793 points.

 

 

