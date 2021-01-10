Currency in circulation rises ₹3.23 lakh cr in first 9 months of FY21
The Currency in Circulation (CiC) grew by around 13 per cent in the first nine months of the current fiscal as people preferred holding on to cash as a precautionary measure amid the uncertainty caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
CiC grew by ₹3,23,003 crore, or 13.2 per cent, to ₹27,70,315 crore as on January 1, 2021 from ₹24,47,312 crore as on March 31, 2020, according to recent data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In the April-December period of FY2020, it had grown by nearly 6 per cent.
According to Care Ratings Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis, the growth in currency in circulation so far in the current fiscal has been high as people were accumulating more cash to meet any exigency during the lockdown.
Read more: RBI raises concerns over zero-coupon bond for PSB recapitalisation
"Whenever there is a crisis-like situation, there is a tendency for households to latch on to cash. That is the reason there has been an increase in demand for cash. What you see is nothing else but a precautionary motive overwhelming everything," Sabnavis said.
The RBI in its annual report for 2019-20, released in August 2020, had also mentioned that demand for currency started to increase in the wake of heightened uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The central bank also took a series of measures in order to meet the enhanced demand.
During the calendar year 2020, CiC grew 22.1 per cent, or ₹5,01,405 crore, to ₹27,70,315 crore as on January 1, 2021.
CiC includes banknotes and coins. At present, RBI issues notes in denominations of ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 and ₹2,000.
Read more: ITR filing last date today: 'Don't miss deadline,' says government
Coins in circulation comprise those of 50 paise and Re 1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 denominations, and the recently launched coin of ₹20 denomination.
As per RBI's annual report, the value and volume of banknotes in circulation increased 14.7 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, in FY20.
In value terms, ₹500 and ₹2,000 banknotes together accounted for 83.4 per cent of the total value of banknotes in circulation at end-March 2020, with a sharp increase in the share of ₹500 banknotes, it had said.
In volume terms, ₹10 and ₹100 banknotes constituted 43.4 per cent of the total banknotes in circulation at end-March 2020, RBI had said in the annual report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abu Dhabi raises February Murban crude pricing after Saudi boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank stocks are back in vogue on stimulus hopes, interest-rate outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG cos look to hike prices to offset inflationary pressure on raw material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘There’ll never be ads’: Signal jabs Facebook after WhatsApp updates terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt creates special unit in I-T dept for probe into undisclosed foreign assets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exports show signs of revival, 16.22 pc rise during Jan 1-7: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp gets dumped by Turkey's Erdogan on mounting privacy concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Currency in circulation rises ₹3.23 lakh cr in first 9 months of FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI raises concerns over zero-coupon bond for PSB recapitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sales to normalise by Jan-end, getting orders from Jio Mart: Kishore Biyani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST scam: DGGI arrests 215 individuals, recovers ₹700 crore from fraudsters
- The GST intelligence authorities have also registered over 2,200 cases and have unearthed more than 6,600 fake GSTIN entities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITR filing last date today: 'Don't miss deadline,' says government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari
- Gadkari said that if cement and steel industries keep charging higher prices, it will affect the implementation of infrastructure projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox