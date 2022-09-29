Home / Business / Current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1 of FY23: RBI

Current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1 of FY23: RBI

business
Published on Sep 29, 2022 05:57 PM IST

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank on India’s Balance of Payments during the First Quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, the current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 23.9 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter, up from USD 13.4 billion (1.5 per cent of GDP) in January-March period of the last fiscal.

India's current account surplus stood at USD 6.6 billion, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22.(REUTERS)
India's current account surplus stood at USD 6.6 billion, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22.(REUTERS)
PTI |

India's current account deficit, a key indicator of the balance of payment position, widened to 2.8 per cent of GDP at USD 23.9 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly on account of a higher trade deficit.

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank on India’s Balance of Payments during the First Quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, the current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 23.9 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter, up from USD 13.4 billion (1.5 per cent of GDP) in January-March period of the last fiscal.

India's current account surplus stood at USD 6.6 billion, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22.

"Underlying the current account deficit in Q1:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to USD 68.6 billion from USD 54.5 billion in Q4:2021-22 and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments," the RBI said.

It also said net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of rising exports of computer and business services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india
reserve bank of india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out