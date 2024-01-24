close_game
close_game
News / Business / Dabur owners' acquisition of additional 5.27% stake in Religare gets CCI nod

Dabur owners' acquisition of additional 5.27% stake in Religare gets CCI nod

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 24, 2024 11:39 AM IST

As of December 31, 2023, the Burman family was already the single-largest shareholder in Religare, with a 21.17% stake.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has okayed the acquisition of an additional 5.27% stake by entities controlled by the Burman family, which owns FMCG major Dabur India, in Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), the anti-trust regulator said on Tuesday.

The Burman family owns FMCG major Dabur India .
The Burman family owns FMCG major Dabur India .

“The stake has been acquired in Religare by Puran Associates Private Limited, MB Finmart Private Limited, VIC Enterprises Private Limited, and Milky Investment and Trading Company. The four companies are controlled by members of the Burman family,” a CCI press release said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read | RFL case: ED raids 9 offices including Religare Finvest, RHC Holdings

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 5.27% of Religare's total equity share capital, the release stated further, adding that the acquisition will be accomplished through ‘open market purchases,’ and an open offer for up to ‘26% of the total expanded voting share capital.’

As of December 31, 2023, the Burmans' stake in Religare stood at 21.17%, making them the single-largest shareholder in that company. In September that year, the Dabur owners made this offer to expand their voting share capital to 26%, by acquiring the additional stake for 2116 crore, at 235 per share.

The proposal, however, ran into trouble as the Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against 32 people, including Dabur chairperson Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman, its director, in connection with the Mahadev app betting case. Calling the allegations ‘false and baseless,’ the Burmans said that the FIR was an ‘arm-twisting bid’ to ‘stop’ its Religare plan.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On