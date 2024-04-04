Entrepreneur's desi jugaad at US visa interview is now viral: ‘My grandfather did while leaving Pakistan’

Co-founder of Indiagold Deepak Abbot shared how his US visa interview featured a very ‘desi jugaad’. Sharing on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said that he was wearing his Ultrahuman ring that he had forgotten about while going to the consulate for his visa interview. Owing to this, he was stopped by the authorities and asked to remove the ring as officials refused to let him in if he was wearing an electronic device. Deepak Abbot, co-founder of Indiagold, is seen,

He shared, “I had my US visa appointment yesterday at the consulate. I didn't carry my phone and bag as it isn't allowed inside. I forgot that I was wearing @UltrahumanHQ ring and they refused to let me in. I came out and realized there is no one I could hand that over. Confused what to do next.”

As he did not know who he should give his ring to, Deepak Abbot did what his grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan.

He added, “I went little further, dug a hole, kept my ring inside and kept a stone on top of it. Only difference - I went back and took it back. Lesson: Do not carry any electronics to US visa interview.”

Social media users post amusing reactions the post with one writing, "Quite a similar method I used for my phone during my entrance exam. Glad I'm not alone," one user wrote while another commented, "Desi jugaad>Videshi guidelines."

"Interesting. They allowed mine last year and I demonstrated the ring electronics to the Visa interview office. Jokes aside, happy to help in any way," a third user said.

A section of X users also claimed that the US Consulate in Delhi used to have locker facilities. A user wrote, “Even I had faced similar situation in Delhi. There was no place to keep my mobile and smartwatch. The locker facility is removed. An auto guy charged me ₹100 for 200 meters and took me to a shady place where a guy charged me ₹100/gadget.”