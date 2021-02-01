IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
business

Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal

The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST

The Delhi High Court Monday sought to know whether US-based e-commerce giant Amazon and Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) were open to resolving the issue arising out of 24,713 crore deal between FRL and Reliance Retail.

The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a plea by Amazon seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) restraining FRL from going ahead with its 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Also Read | Future group's Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, playing dog in the manger

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, in its plea, also sought detention of the Biyanis, directors of Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) and FRL and other related parties in civil prison and attaching of their properties for alleged "wilful disobedience" of the emergency arbitrator's order.

Justice J R Midha asked the parties to inform it on Tuesday if any such endeavour could be made and clarified that this should not be taken as deferring the proceedings and it would continue as scheduled.

The court, which asked if any attempt has been made to resolve the issue, suggested that if parties would be willing, it can refer the matter to two retired judges of the Supreme Court.

The court also said it will consider whatever protective order can be passed.

In commercial matters, it is always helpful to find a solution,” it said.

To this, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing Amazon, said he will take instructions on it as nothing tangible has happened.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, representing FRL, also said he will take instructions and inform the court.

Amazon has approached the high court seeking to restrain Kishore Biyani-led Future Group from taking any steps to complete the transaction with entities that are a part of the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) Group.

It also sought to restrain Future Group from taking any steps to transfer or dispose of FRL's retail assets or the shares held in FRL by the Biyanis in any manner without prior written consent of Amazon.

The Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into the emergency arbitration over alleged breach of a contract between them.

The three domestic firms -- FRL, FCPL and Reliance -- have however contended before the high court that if Amazon's claim -- that it indirectly invested in FRL by investing in FCL -- was accepted then it would amount to a violation of Indian foreign direct investment laws which permit only 10 per cent investment by a foreign entity in the multi-brand retail sector.

According to Amazon, the EA award passed under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Rules is enforceable under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

It referred to an order passed by the high court on December 21, 2020, prima facie holding that the EA's award was valid under the Indian law.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, also representing FRL, had earlier submitted that Amazon had a deal with FCPL and signed an agreement with Biyani. FCPL has a shareholding agreement with FRL which has no agreement with Amazon.

Subramanium had urged that FRL shall not further precipitate the situation as the matter is being heard by the court.

In the petition, Amazon has alleged that Future Group, Kishore Biyani and other promoters and directors have “deliberately and maliciously disobeyed” the EA award despite it being binding on them and not having challenged it in accordance with the law.

“The majority respondents' action of simply ignoring the order (of EA) and continuing with the impugned transaction (deal) is not only contumacious but calls into serious question their respect for enforceability of contracts, the rule of law and the administration of justice..,” it said.

It sought to injunct Future Group and its officials from taking any steps in furtherance of the deal with Reliance.

In August last year, Future had reached an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance.

The SIAC on October 25 last year, had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon barring FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

Subsequently, Amazon wrote to market regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim decision as it is a binding order, FRL had earlier told the high court.

As per the SIAC interim order, a three-member arbitration panel needs to be set up within 90 days (from the date of the judgement) with one judge each being appointed by Future and Amazon, along with a third neutral judge.

On November 10, 2020, Amazon had told the court that it and FCL have appointed their respective arbitrators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
business

Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
budget

From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be it the YOLO (You only live once) undercurrent or the desire to ace the game of having the curated ‘Gram’ worthy lifestyle, the demarcation between needs and wants can become blurred and the wishlist can never seem to stop growing.
Be it the YOLO (You only live once) undercurrent or the desire to ace the game of having the curated ‘Gram’ worthy lifestyle, the demarcation between needs and wants can become blurred and the wishlist can never seem to stop growing.
business

Repelling temptations: Finance management for early career professionals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:29 PM IST
For early career professionals, the newly-acquired taste of financial independence can make it tricky to maintain discipline with their finances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies.(HT file photo)
On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of 25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies.(HT file photo)
budget

Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 PM IST
“However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items,” Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget of this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
business

Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive global bourses. During the afternoon session, the markets reacted positively to the Union Budget, traders said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted

Reuters, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday. "I am a supporter of bitcoin," Elon Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The medium-term outlook for oil looks good, but there are near-term risks around the virus and vaccine rollouts, said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist for Axi. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
The medium-term outlook for oil looks good, but there are near-term risks around the virus and vaccine rollouts, said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist for Axi. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil climbs with supply tightness offsetting resurgent virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:49 PM IST
OPEC and its allies estimated they implemented 99% of their agreed oil-supply curbs in January, according to a delegate who asked not to be named. Chevron Corp. said it will wait until it has a firmer read on the trajectory of the pandemic and OPEC+ before resuming its plan to increase shale output.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
budget

Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
budget

Bugdet 2021: FM introduces 2 metro rail technologies for Tier 1, Tier 2 cities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Out of the record sum of 1,10,055 crores allocated towards Railways in the budget, 1,07,100 crores was towards capital expenditure only, Sitharaman said adding that a National Rail Plan for India 2030 had been prepared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
budget

Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies to boost startups

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: "This will be a big boost for startups," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
business

Rally in bitcoin sparked by Elon Musk has almost evaporated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Cryptocurrencies have been buffeted recently by volatile retail-investor demand shaped online in Twitter feeds and Reddit forums. Dogecoin -- a Shiba Inu-themed digital coin that started as a joke -- rallied into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value last week before plunging over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
business

India's January factory activity hit three-month high, job cuts subside

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.7 in January from December's 56.4, above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for the sixth straight month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Nikkei added 1.2%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5% as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
Japan's Nikkei added 1.2%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5% as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
business

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug

Reuters, Sydney
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:58 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.4% after four straight sessions of losses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Ahead of Budget, Sensex opens 260 points higher at 46,549, Nifty above 13,700

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Market volatility is expected to continue this week in the wake of Union Budget, macro data and Reserve Bank of India policy, analysts have said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP