Destination Thailand Visa: How to apply for this fast-growing digital nomad visa

The Destination Thailand Visa has in a little over a year since launch become one of the most sought-after visa options by remote workers, so much so that it has attracted 35,000 applicants from India alone. The digital nomad visa is for five years, divided into workcation and “soft power activities”. The skyline of Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)

Here’s how to apply and documents required for Thailand’s digital nomad visa.

Visa duration: Five years

Five years Visa type: Multiple entry

Multiple entry Length of stay/entry: 180 days

180 days Extendable: Yes, once per entry

Yes, once per entry Option to include family: Yes

The Destination Thailand Visa, or DTV, can be obtained from a Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate or online through Thailand’s official e-visa website (must still be outside Thailand).

What is Destination Thailand Visa?

The digital nomad visa allows remote workers, WFH employees, freelancers, as well as those involved in “soft power activities” (Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sports training, medical treatment, seminars and music festivals) to stay in Thailand and work for a foreign company, run a business of one’s own or enrol in classes or programmes.

So far, no minimum income, employer, or social media follower requirements have been introduced. However, it is not a free for all visa. The Thai government has released a list of countries whose nationals are ineligible to apply for the digital nomad visa.

Categories of Destination Thailand Visa

Workcation: Digital nomads, freelancers, remote workers Soft power activities: Includes Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sports training, medical treatment, seminars and music festivals.

To increase your chances for approval, the activity you enrol for should have a duration of no less than six months. Also, you must not have a history of long overstays.

Documents required for Destination Thailand Visa

A document indicating current location. Financial evidence: Amount of no less than ฿500,000 (1 Thai Baht = INR 2.72) for the last three months—for example, bank statements, payslips, sponsorship letter. Proof of salary or monthly income for the last six months. Foreign employment contract or employment certificate authenticated by the embassy of the country where the company is located. Copy of the company’s registration/business licence authenticated by the embassy of the country where the company is located.

Additional documents for Workaction DTV

Employees: (1) Certificate of employment or employment contract, (2) A letter from your employer confirming your remote work status and ongoing salary, (3) Personal income tax return and recent payslips (optional but recommended).

Business owners: (1) A certificate of incorporation, (2) Corporate tax return, (3) Cover letter.

Freelancers: (1) A professional portfolio or evidence of freelance work (invoices, screenshots of profiles on platforms like Fiverr, LinkedIn, or personal websites).

Dependents of Primary DTV visa holders: Primary DTV holders can bring family members along without worrying about separate visa arrangements. There is no limit to how many dependents one can bring, but each incurs a visa fee, and only immediate family members (spouses and dependent children are eligible) can be included in the DTV application.

For dependent minors under 20 years of age,

Copy of a birth certificate Copy of parents’ marriage certificate. In case of sole custody, a notarised copy of the court order must be provided. Copy of passports or ID of mother and father/legal guardian Original letter of notarised consent for the minor to travel abroad from mother and father/legal guardian if the applicant is travelling alone.

Visa Application Fee

The DTV visa application fee can range from ฿9,100 to ฿37,888 depending on the location you are applying in. The visa fee is non-refundable.

Duration Of Stay

The DTV visa is valid for 5 years and allows stays of up to 180 days. DTV holders can extend their stay once per entry stamp for an additional 180 days with another 1,900 Thai Baht fee. DTV holders can request to change the type of visa within the country, but this will terminate the DTV.

Working In Thailand With The DTV

No work permit is required for the DTV visa if you are working under the Workcation section and are employed by non-Thai entities. However, if you wish to work for Thai companies, you will need a work permit and a different type of visa.

How to apply for Destination Thailand Visa

You can apply in person at your local Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate. You can only apply from the country where your employment is based. Each embassy and consulate may have different procedures, so call ahead to confirm the application process and fee, which may vary from the standard ฿9,100 to as much as ฿37,888.

You can also apply through the Thailand e-Visa website. You can upload your documents online or mail them in. The eVisa application must be completed from the country where you can establish your presence.