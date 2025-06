India’s benchmark stock index BSE Sensex closed at 84058.9 points on Friday. The Sensex has crossed the 84000-mark for the first time since October 1, 2024 and it is just 2% short of its all-time high of 85836.12 on September 26 2024. The Sensex is now up 7.2% on a year-to-date.

Renewed interest of FIIs has generated recent tailwinds even as DIIs sustained the market when it was faced with an FII exodus.(PTI)