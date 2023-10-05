News / Business / Dinesh Khara's tenure as SBI chairperson extended until August: Report

Dinesh Khara's tenure as SBI chairperson extended until August: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 05, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Dinesh Khara's tenure as SBI chairperson extended until age 63 next year.

India has extended the tenure of the chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, until August next year, two government sources said.

Dinesh K Khara.(S Kumar/ Mint)
The tenure of Dinesh Khara has been extended until he attains the age of 63 next year, the sources said, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Khara was appointed as SBI's chairperson on Oct. 7, 2020 for three years. As per norms, SBI chairperson can hold the position till the age of 63.

The government is likely to issue an order to this effect shortly, the sources said.

India's finance ministry and SBI did not immediately reply to Reuters request for comment.

Thursday, October 05, 2023
