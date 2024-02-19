Do men spend more time on e-shopping than women? What are major cities buying?
The preferred mode of payment was 'Cash on delivery', the report indicted.
IIM-Ahmedabad's survey revealed that men are the biggest spenders online, not women. The survey was conducted online and included 35,000 respondents across 25 states. As per the data, men spent an average ₹2,484 shopping online. This is 36% higher than ₹1,830 spent by women, the report, 'Digital Retail Channels and Consumers: The Indian Perspective', noted. It is authored by Pankaj Setia, Swanand Deodhar and Ujjwal Dadhich.
As per date in the report, 47% of men and 58% of women shopped for fashionwear whereas 23% of men and 16% of women shopped for electronic devices online. Tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kochi spent 63% more on fashion and 21% more on electronic devices online, it noted.
"In doing exclusive shopping for fashion and clothing products, consumers in Tier- 2 cities have the highest per capita spending. However, a higher proportion of consumers engaging in exclusive shopping are from Tier-3 and Tier-1 cities," the report concluded.
Read more: Worry for IT professionals? Your pay cheques are falling more because…
Meanwhile, consumers from Tiers 2, 3, and 4 spent ₹1,870, ₹1,448 and ₹2,034 respectively.
The preferred mode of payment was 'Cash on delivery' as 87% opted for it while buying fashion and clothing products, the report noted.
On the report, researcher Swanand Deodhar told Times of India that the findings can be seen in light of the median income and purchasing power of the genders as well.
While, Pankaj Setia said, “Online shopping got a boost after 2020 due to the pandemic.”
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs