Does Sachin Tendulkar own this smallcap stock that’s soared 13,000% in a year? Company clarifies

Rumours of Sachin Tendulkar owning a certain smallcap stock have sent it soaring 13,000% in a year, so much so that the company has had to issue a clarification. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. (AFP)

There’s circulation of misinformation that the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has invested in RRP Semiconductors Ltd., and “we feel because of the same there’s unprecedented price movement of the shares of the company—from ₹10 to ₹9,000—within past 10 months”, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. “Tendulkar has never subscribed to any shares of the company. He is not a shareholder of the company.”

Tendulkar is not directly or indirectly connected with the board members and is not a part of the board, nor is he acting in any advisory role, RRP Semiconductors went on to say. He isn’t even the brand ambassador of the company.

As on 30 June 2025, promoters held 1.28% stake in the company while the rest 98.72% was with public shareholders, according to the BSE website.

Separately, RRP Semiconductors also clarified that it has not received 100 acres of land from the Maharashtra government for a plant of any sort.

On Tuesday, RRP Semiconductors shares rose 2% to ₹8,584.75 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.36% lower at 82,029.98 points. It’s worth mentioning here that the scrip’s page on the BSE website comes with a note, that its price-to-earnings multiple is greater than 50 for the previous four trailing quarters.

RRP Semiconductors Financials The company has acknowledged that its “financials could not support the rise in share price from ₹10/- to ₹9,000/-”, a fact that’s already been communicated to the stock exchanges.

In the fiscal ended 31 March 2025, RRP Semiconductors had a revenue of ₹31.59 crore as against just ₹38 lakh in FY24. The company clocked a net profit of ₹8.4 crore in FY25 versus a loss of ₹1.7 lakh in FY24.

Additionally, RRP Semiconductors stated that its entire preferential allotment of shares—which accounts for 99% of its issued and paid-up capital—are in lock-in with depositors until 31 March 2026. None of the board members or key managerial personnel have traded in the company’s stock, according to the exchange filing.

“Only about 4,000 shares are held in demat form by public shareholders, and some individuals are trading in these unethically”, to the disrepute of both the company and Tendulkar. RRP has initiated action in this matter.

Sachin Tendulkar Portfolio To be sure, post retirement from cricket in November 2013, Tendulkar has diversified beyond endorsements to invest into startups and listed companies, the most notable among them being Azad Engineering Ltd.

According to a Moneycontrol report from March 2024, the former cricketer bought 4,38,120 shares of the machining company at an average price of ₹114.10 apiece during a pre-IPO round in March 2023. That stake was worth ₹4.99 crore.

Azad Engineering—which is a Tier-I supplier to companies in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors—got listed on 28 December 2023 at ₹720 per share. Today, the stock trades at ₹1,648.00. It wasn’t immediately clear how much stake Tendulkar still owns in the firm.

Among his startup investments are stakes in Zepto, which has deferred its IPO to 2026, and Spinny which is said to be planning one.