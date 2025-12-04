Donald Trump is changing US H-1B visa rules again, this time over free speech

The Donald Trump administration will increase vetting for H-1B visa applicants with a specific instruction to reject anyone who was involved in “censorship” of free speech. The instructions were outlined in a US State Department cable sent to US missions abroad on 2 December. US President Donald Trump. The US had previously implemented a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications as of September. (Reuters)

“BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APPLICANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR OR COMPLICIT IN CENSORSHIP OF AMERICANS,” the cable seen by Bloomberg said. Reuters first reported the policy change.

H-1B visas are designed to attract high-skilled workers, and are widely used within the tech industry, including social media companies that the White House has criticised over questions of censorship abroad. The cable specifies that all individuals applying for visas are subject to the policy, but that H-1B applicants in particular are more likely to work in social media or financial services firms “involved in the suppression of protected expression”.

The instructions come as Trump threatened a slew of aggressive actions to curtail legal migration to the US in response to one National Guard member dying after being ambushed near the White House last month. The US had previously implemented a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications as of September.

Consular officers are encouraged to review resumes and LinkedIn pages, as well as articles in trade publications.

Among the issues that would be flagged include complying with content moderation or censorship demands from a foreign entity or “adopting global content moderation policies inconsistent with freedom of expression.”

The State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered more scrutiny of the social-media profiles of any foreigners seeking to visit Harvard University, telling US consular officers that applicants’ lack of an online presence might be enough evidence to deny a visa.