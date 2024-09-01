 Don't put your iPhone into a bag of rice if you accidentally dropped it in water, do this instead - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
Don't put your iPhone into a bag of rice if you accidentally dropped it in water, do this instead

ByHT News Desk
Sep 01, 2024 11:24 AM IST

The following are the Dos and Don'ts if you drop your iPhone into water accidentally

Accidentally dropping your iPhone into water can be a terrifying experience, but some well known methods of trying to save it by putting it into a bag of rice can do more harm than good.

The first thing to do if you drop your iPhone into water is not to panic (AFP)
The first thing to do if you drop your iPhone into water is not to panic (AFP)

What should you do if you accidentally drop your iPhone into water?

The first thing to do is to not panic and also not put it into a bag of rice. Apple has officially advised users not to put a wet or drenched iPhone in rice, stating that "doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone,” in its support documents.

The following are the Dos and Don'ts if you drop your iPhone into water accidentally. If the tips don't work, you may have to take it to an authorised service provider.

Dos

  • Tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing downwards, so that excess liquid inside can get drained.
  • Leave it in a dry area afterwards.
  • After 30 minutes at the minimum, try charging it or connecting an accessory, and if the alert comes on again, it means there is liquid in the connector, under the pins, or the cable. Leave it in a dry area for at least a day, before trying again.

Dont's

  • Don't try to dry your iPhone using an external source of heat or by using compressed air.
  • Don't insert foreign objects like a cotton swab or a paper towel into the connector.
  • Don't plug the charging cable or any accessory until you're sure the phone has dried up.
  • As mentioned in the beginning, don't put it into a bag of rice.

Follow Us On