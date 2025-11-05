Dubai to host Doers Summit 2025 to bring together startup founders, investors

Dubai is cementing its status as Asia’s new startup capital with the debut of Doers Summit 2025, scheduled for November 26–27 at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The two-day event will gather over 3,000 founders, investors, operators, and innovation leaders from across the world for a deep dive into scaling strategies, frontier technologies, and global collaborations. Dubai is cementing its status as Asia’s new startup capital with the debut of Doers Summit 2025. (Company Handout)

Organised by The Doers Company (tDC) — the team behind the former Reflect Festival — the Dubai chapter marks a new milestone in expanding the Summit into a global tri-city platform spanning Athens, Limassol, and Dubai.

“Dubai is the next step in our evolution from hosting an event to creating a movement,” said Stylianos Lambrou, CEO and Co-founder of The Doers Company. “Doers Summit exists to turn introductions into deals and playbooks into execution.”

Indian innovators take the stage The 2025 edition will feature a notable Indian delegation representing policy, research, and investment. Key speakers include Shri Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister and global policy strategist; Prof. Milind D. Atrey of IIT Bombay; Dr. Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited; Ameya Prabhu, CEO of NAFA Capital Group; and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of HTLabs and OTTplay.

“This is a great opportunity for Indian startups to showcase their potential on the global stage,” said Mudaliar. “It will certainly foster cross-border collaboration between India and the MENA region.”

Their presence underscores the growing India-GCC startup corridor, as both regions ramp up cooperation in technology, healthcare, and venture capital.

A global lineup of doers Among the global speakers are Uri Levine (co-founder, Waze), Markus Fuhrmann (co-founder, Delivery Hero), Jamil Shinawi (CEO, AHOY), Alisa Adel (Airbus), Nikos Moraitakis (Workable), and Demetris Skourides (Chief Scientist, Republic of Cyprus).

Across three stages, the Summit will feature hands-on sessions, startup playbooks, and live Q&As, covering topics such as startup funding, AI-driven innovation, and scaling across emerging markets.

“Doers Summit is a snapshot of where the world is going,” said Dušan Duffek, Co-founder and Board Member of The Doers Company. “You will hear practical lessons, see emerging tech up close, and find your people in rooms designed for real conversations.”

Startup spotlight and networking The Summit’s Startup Spotlight and Doers Pitch will allow selected founders to pitch to investors and secure one-on-one meetings. In past editions, these sessions have generated over 50 follow-up meetings between startups and investors.

The Dubai event also promises exclusive networking sessions — from founder breakfasts and investor roundtables to rooftop mixers — set against the city’s vibrant innovation backdrop.