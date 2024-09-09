Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Coimbatore, India – 09th September 2024 – Dutch Medical Food B.V., a Netherlands-based global leader in medical nutrition, is proud to announce its official entry into the Indian market through a strategic partnership with Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration marks the launch of an innovative range of products designed to combat disease-related malnutrition across both adult and pediatric populations. The newly introduced products specifically target conditions such as cancer, pediatric malnutrition, COPD, and drug-resistant epilepsy, with the goal of significantly improving health outcomes across India. In a country where the prevalence of disease-related malnutrition reaches approximately 40% in hospitals and around 25% within the community, this partnership holds particular importance. "We are thrilled to bring our science-based nutritional solutions to patients in India. This initiative is far more than a business venture; it's a mission to positively impact lives," remarked Dr. Guru Ramanathan and Dr. Rolf Smeets, co-founders of Dutch Medical Food. "Through our collaboration with Pristine Pearl, we aim to empower doctors with high-quality nutritional adjuncts to standard therapeutics, ultimately making a substantial difference in the lives of patients suffering from chronic illnesses and diseases." Mr. S.M. Ayoob, Managing Director of Pristine Pearl, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our partnership with Dutch Medical Food aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes in India. Together, we aspire to deliver cutting-edge nutritional solutions that meet the critical needs of patients, ensuring they receive the best possible care." This strategic collaboration brings together Dutch Medical Food’s unparalleled expertise in innovative nutrition and Pristine Pearl’s robust market presence, with a shared mission to elevate the standard of care for patients across India. The combined efforts of Dutch Medical Food’s teams in Amsterdam and Chennai, along with Pristine Pearl’s team in Coimbatore, will drive this initiative forward. Together, they are poised to make a transformative impact on patient care by blending advanced research with compassionate healthcare practices. About Dutch Medical Food: A global leader in medical nutrition, specializing in innovative, personalized nutritional solutions for pediatric and adult patients across various health conditions. About Pristine Pearl: A trusted healthcare partner in India, dedicated to improving patient care through high-quality products and global collaborations. .

Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions