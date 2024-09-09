 Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions

PTI |
Sep 09, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Coimbatore, India – 09th September 2024 – Dutch Medical Food B.V., a Netherlands-based global leader in medical nutrition, is proud to announce its official entry into the Indian market through a strategic partnership with Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration marks the launch of an innovative range of products designed to combat disease-related malnutrition across both adult and pediatric populations. The newly introduced products specifically target conditions such as cancer, pediatric malnutrition, COPD, and drug-resistant epilepsy, with the goal of significantly improving health outcomes across India. In a country where the prevalence of disease-related malnutrition reaches approximately 40% in hospitals and around 25% within the community, this partnership holds particular importance. "We are thrilled to bring our science-based nutritional solutions to patients in India. This initiative is far more than a business venture; it's a mission to positively impact lives," remarked Dr. Guru Ramanathan and Dr. Rolf Smeets, co-founders of Dutch Medical Food. "Through our collaboration with Pristine Pearl, we aim to empower doctors with high-quality nutritional adjuncts to standard therapeutics, ultimately making a substantial difference in the lives of patients suffering from chronic illnesses and diseases." Mr. S.M. Ayoob, Managing Director of Pristine Pearl, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our partnership with Dutch Medical Food aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes in India. Together, we aspire to deliver cutting-edge nutritional solutions that meet the critical needs of patients, ensuring they receive the best possible care." This strategic collaboration brings together Dutch Medical Food’s unparalleled expertise in innovative nutrition and Pristine Pearl’s robust market presence, with a shared mission to elevate the standard of care for patients across India. The combined efforts of Dutch Medical Food’s teams in Amsterdam and Chennai, along with Pristine Pearl’s team in Coimbatore, will drive this initiative forward. Together, they are poised to make a transformative impact on patient care by blending advanced research with compassionate healthcare practices. About Dutch Medical Food: A global leader in medical nutrition, specializing in innovative, personalized nutritional solutions for pediatric and adult patients across various health conditions. About Pristine Pearl: A trusted healthcare partner in India, dedicated to improving patient care through high-quality products and global collaborations. .

Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions
Dutch Medical Food B.V. and Pristine Pearl Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Unite to Transform Patient Care in India with the Launch of Groundbreaking Medical Nutrition Solutions

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On