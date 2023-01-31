President Murmu on getting rid of signs of slavery: 'From Rajpath to…'

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi-led central government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and the country is moving ahead.

Addressing the first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members after assuming office last July, President Murmu said, “In the golden age of Independence, the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of five souls. My government is constantly striving to get rid of every sign of slavery, every mentality. What was once Rajpath has now become Kartavya Path,” Murmu said.

She also on one hand, the government is developing India's pilgrimage centres and historic heritage, on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. “India has launched the first private satellite, too,” the president said.

Murmu, in her pre-budget address to the joint session of Parliament, said India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence and in this citizens have to focus on their duty towards building an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," Murmu said.

The president described an India without poverty and full of prosperity.

She also lauded India's growing position on the world stage and said that the country is providing solutions to the world.

