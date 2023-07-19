Home / Business / ED raids Jet Airways ex-promoter Naresh Goyal and associates in money laundering case

ED raids Jet Airways ex-promoter Naresh Goyal and associates in money laundering case

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 19, 2023 10:27 PM IST

ED conducted raids and covered multiple cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids on the former promoter of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and his associates in a money laundering case, official sources said.

File photo of Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal.
File photo of Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal.

ED conducted raids and covered multiple cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against the Chairman of Jet Airways, his wife and others on Friday in an alleged bank fraud of 538 crore.

Jet Airways (India) Limited, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s) were named as accused in the FIR.

FIR into the matter reads, "CGM of Canara Bank, Recovery & Legal Section in Mumbai, has submitted regarding alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct committed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and others causing wrongful loss of 538.62 crores to Canara Bank."

"Forensic Audit conducted in the accounts of Jet Airways (India) Ltd revealed fraudulent features like diversion and siphoning of funds," it further read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out