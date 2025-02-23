Menu Explore
Eight of India's top 10 companies lose 1.65 lakh crore in market cap, TCS hit hardest

PTI |
Feb 23, 2025 10:21 AM IST

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 628.15 points, or 0.82 per cent, while the Nifty went lower 133.35 points, or 0.58 per cent.

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded 1,65,784.9 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trends in equities.

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded ₹1,65,784.9 crore last week(Representational Image/Pixabay)
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded 1,65,784.9 crore last week(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The market valuation of TCS tanked 53,185.89 crore to 13,69,717.48 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped 44,407.77 crore to 9,34,223.77 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled 18,235.45 crore to 8,70,579.68 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever plunged 17,962.62 crore to 5,26,684.38 crore.

Infosys faced an erosion of 17,086.61 crore to 7,53,700.15 crore from its market valuation.

The mcap of ITC eroded 11,949.42 crore to 5,01,750.43 crore and that of HDFC Bank diminished 2,555.53 crore to 12,94,152.82 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation declined 401.61 crore to 6,43,955.96 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries jumped 14,547.3 crore to 16,61,369.42 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 384.33 crore to 5,20,466.75 crore in its mcap.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and ITC.


