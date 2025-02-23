Meta to expand in India despite recent layoffs, announces 41 jobs in Bengaluru

Social media giant Meta is now setting up a new site in Bengaluru, according to a Tech Crunch report. This comes after the company made headlines last month for announcing a layoff affecting as much as 5% of its employees deemed as “low performers.” Meta currently has several offices in India, including ones in Bengaluru itself, Hyderabad, Gurugram, New Delhi, and Mumbai.(Yves Herman/Reuters)

This new center will be part of Meta’s Enterprise Engineering team, according to the report which added that the team focuses on custom internal Meta tools, instead of Meta’s best-known products such as Facebook or Instagram.

Meta currently has several offices in India, including ones in Bengaluru itself, Hyderabad, Gurugram, New Delhi, and Mumbai. However, most of these have few job openings and are mainly for non-engineering roles.

But Meta is hiring for 41 positions in the upcoming Bengaluru center, as per its careers website. Most of these jobs were posted over the previous month.

These positions included software engineering and machine learning jobs, with some roles focused on designing chips for Meta’s data centers.

Apart from that, Meta is also looking for an “experienced Engineering Director to build and lead our engineering team in India,” according to the report which cited one of Meta’s job ads posted three weeks back on LinkedIn.

Despite this being a small portion of the 1,700 postings it has worldwide, it still represents a shift for Meta which has never traditionally used India as an engineering hub, according to the report.