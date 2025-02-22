Man says he got job after 1,764 applications he sent over 8 months: ‘I used only $20…’

A man claimed on Reddit that he finally got a job paying $10,000 less than his previous job after 8 months of job hunting. Sharing his experience, the man said he sent 1,764 applications and sat for 53 interviews before he finally got the job. (Representational image)

“I kept asking myself - What's wrong with me? At a certain number of rejections after reaching the final round of interviews, it's fairly normal to start looking inward,” he said.

He went on to explain that he believes he was fired from his previous job as his boss was jealous of him. “Four weeks before my layoff, I had a performance review, which I scored exceptionally on. Two weeks later, the CEO told me I had a home here as long as I wanted to stay. I now know it was jealousy - My boss did not like my relationship with the CEO or the President [of the company],” he added.

He did accept that the new job was paying less but since it is a remote job, it would allow him to continue travelling while working. “It is also a step back in responsibilities…In this climate, the fact I could score a remote gig in a small company, what I wanted, is a win," he said.

How did he manage finances for 8 months?

The man said he started a content/SEO company in a niche part of healthcare. “It paid all of my bills/mortgage and left me with $200/month to spend on fun stuff."

"This month…I'd be making about half as much…That's why I needed this more than ever. My savings will last a year. My severance carried me through two months, unemployment helped me through the rest," he explained.

“So, in eight months, I only took $20 from my savings, which is an absolute miracle”.