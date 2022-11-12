Elon Musk on 'citizen journalism' and 'oligopoly on information' in fresh tweet

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said the social media platform is pursuing the goal of elevating citizen journalism as he criticised the "media elite" over what he said was their "oligopoly on information".

Sharing his two cents on the current state of journalism, Musk tweeted, "As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening."

In another tweet, he added, "Mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted."

The world's richest man has taken a flurry of decisions that have impacted millions of Twitter users since he bought the company in a $44 billion deal two weeks ago.

Among his most controversial decisions has been to charge for the Blue subscription- a decision that has faced massive backlash, with some advertisers pulling back their leg from the site.

Meanwhile, Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable on Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts.

Before Musk took control of Twitter the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.

(With agency inputs)

