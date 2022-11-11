Home / Technology / Twitter Blue signups which granted paid blue-ticks paused after site flooded with imposter accounts

Twitter Blue signups which granted paid blue-ticks paused after site flooded with imposter accounts

technology
Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:07 PM IST

Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation.

Twitter was prompted to take the decision after Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated among others, as the paid verification badge feature rolled out.(AP)
Twitter was prompted to take the decision after Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated among others, as the paid verification badge feature rolled out.(AP)
AP | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.

Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.

After an imposter account registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. had to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

Also Read | Twitter information security chief Lea Kissner to leave

For advertisers who have put their business in Twitter on hold, the fake accounts could be the last straw as Musk’s rocky run atop the platform — laying off half the workforce and triggering high-profile departures — raises questions about its survivability.

There are now two categories of “blue checks,” and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took helm. It notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter staff ending remote work: ‘Difficult times'

An email sent to Twitter's press address went unanswered. The company's communications department was gutted in the layoffs. On Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”

Twitter Blue was not available on the platform’s online version, which said signup was only possible on the iPhone version. But the iPhone version did not offer Twitter Blue as an option

Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.

They returned Thursday night, at least for some accounts — including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola, before many vanished again.

Celebrities also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter elon musk
twitter elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out