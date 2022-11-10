Home / World News / Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter staff ending remote work: ‘Difficult times'

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 03:22 PM IST

Elon Musk: In the email, Elon Musk told workers that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter’s revenue.

Elon Musk: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

New Twitter owner Elon Musk emailed his workers for the first time late Wednesday to prepare them for “difficult times ahead", Bloomberg reported.

In the email, Elon Musk said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the economic outlook and how it will affect an advertising-dependent company like Twitter, Bloomberg reported.

The Twitter boss said remote work will no longer be allowed and employees will be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week.

“The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Elon Musk wrote in an email to employees.

In a separate email, he said that “over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam.”

Twitter has been under Musk’s leadership for close to two weeks during which time he has dismissed roughly half its workforce and most of its executive suite. Elon Musk has upped the price for the Twitter Blue subscription to $8 and attached user verification to it. In the email, Elon Musk told workers that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter’s revenue.

