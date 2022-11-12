Home / Business / Elon Musk on 'citizen journalism' and 'oligopoly on information' in fresh tweet

Elon Musk on 'citizen journalism' and 'oligopoly on information' in fresh tweet

business
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 09:47 AM IST

Elon Musk has taken a flurry of decisions that have impacted millions of Twitter users since he bought the company in a $44 billion deal two weeks ago.

Twitter boss Elon Musk. (File image)(AFP)
Twitter boss Elon Musk. (File image)(AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said the social media platform is pursuing the goal of elevating citizen journalism as he criticised the "media elite" over what he said was their "oligopoly on information".

Sharing his two cents on the current state of journalism, Musk tweeted, "As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening."

In another tweet, he added, "Mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted."

Also read | Blue tick saga: Jesus Christ now has a verified Twitter account. Thanks to Elon Musk

The world's richest man has taken a flurry of decisions that have impacted millions of Twitter users since he bought the company in a $44 billion deal two weeks ago.

Among his most controversial decisions has been to charge for the Blue subscription- a decision that has faced massive backlash, with some advertisers pulling back their leg from the site.

Meanwhile, Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable on Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts.

Before Musk took control of Twitter the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out